MSU Spartans sitting at 3rd in initial College Football Playoff rankings

Al Goldis/AP
FILE -- In this file photo from Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, Michigan State's logo is seen on Spartan Stadium before the start of an NCAA college football game between Michigan State and Tulsa in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Posted at 12:56 PM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 12:56:01-04

(WXYZ) — The initial College Football Playoff rankings are out and Michigan State is in the hunt.

The 8-0 Spartans are ranked third coming off their win against Michigan. However, don't count out the Wolverines yet. They are ranked 7th.

Georgia is ranked number 1. The Bulldogs are followed by the Alabama Crimson Tide, then the Spartans. The Oregon Ducks fill out the top four.

Ohio State is just on the outside looking in, with the Buckeyes sitting at number 5.

The first round of the College Football playoff will be held on December 31 at the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas, and the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Florida. The National Championship will then be held in Indianapolis on January 10.

