Wily Peralta to start for Tigers, who take seven-game win streak into Kansas City

Tony Gutierrez/AP
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Wily Peralta throws to the Texas Rangers in a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Monday, July 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Posted at 10:02 PM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 22:02:49-04

Detroit Tigers (47-51, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (39-55, fifth in the AL Central)
Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Wily Peralta (3-1, 1.64 ERA, .94 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) Royals: Kris Bubic (2-4, 5.03 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -128, Tigers +111; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and Detroit will play on Friday.

The Royals are 22-24 in home games in 2020. The Kansas City offense has compiled a .245 batting average as a team this season, Salvador Perez leads the team with a mark of .277.

The Tigers are 19-29 in road games. Detroit has a collective .239 this season, led by Jonathan Schoop with an average of .284.

The Tigers won the last meeting 6-5. Tarik Skubal earned his fourth victory and Willi Castro went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Detroit. Greg Holland registered his second loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perez leads the Royals with 56 RBIs and is batting .277.

Schoop leads the Tigers with 17 home runs and has 59 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .243 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Tigers: 7-3, .273 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Brady Singer: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Michael A. Taylor: (wrist), Emmanuel Rivera: (hand), Adalberto Mondesi: (oblique).

Tigers: Jose Urena: (groin), Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Michael Fulmer: (back), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Niko Goodrum: (calf), Daz Cameron: (toe), Isaac Paredes: (hip), Jake Rogers: (arm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

