WATCH: Tigers prospects Spencer Torkelson, Dillon Dingler hit huge homers

Gene J. Puskar/AP
In this file photo from Tuesday, March 9, 2021, Detroit Tigers' Spencer Torkelson runs to first base during a spring training exhibition baseball game against the New York Yankees at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Spencer Torkelson Tigers Spring Training
Posted at 10:55 PM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 22:55:44-04

Detroit Tigers prospects Spencer Torkelson and Dillon Dingler hit towering home runs Thursday night for High-A West Michigan.

Torkelson hit his fourth home run of the season, measured at 442 feet, in the first inning.

Dingler's seventh homer of the season was a grand slam to left in the seventh inning.

The Whitecaps beat the Great Lakes Loons 12-1.

