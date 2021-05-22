Watch
WATCH: Tigers prospect Spencer Torkelson hits first professional home run

Gene J. Puskar/AP
In this file photo from Tuesday, March 9, 2021, Detroit Tigers' Spencer Torkelson runs to first base during a spring training exhibition baseball game against the New York Yankees at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Spencer Torkelson Tigers Spring Training
Posted at 6:15 PM, May 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-22 18:15:21-04

Detroit Tigers prospect Spencer Torkelson hit the first home run of his professional career on Saturday.

Torkelson, who Detroit selected first overall in the 2020 MLB Draft, is playing for Class-A West Michigan.

