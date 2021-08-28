Watch
WATCH: Tigers ceremony honors Miguel Cabrera's 500th home run

Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera smiles in the dugout against the Boston Red Sox in the third inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 10:44 PM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 22:44:12-04

The Detroit Tigers held a mid-game tribute Friday night to honor Miguel Cabrera's 500th career home run.

Following a video tribute, members of Cabrera's family changed the milestone tracker sign at Comerica Park.

