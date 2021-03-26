WATCH: Tigers' Casey Mize strikes out 9 in four innings vs. Jays

(WXYZ) -- Tigers starter Casey Mize threw nine strikeouts in four innings of work and Detroit tied the Toronto Blue Jays 3-3 in spring training play Thursday night.

In addition to the nine strikeouts, Mize gave up two earned runs on five hits with no walks.

"I knew I wanted to make a good impression because I needed to," Mize said. "This spring hasn't been as good as I would have liked for it to be, so I knew I needed to have a pretty good night tonight."

Joe Jimenez pitched a scoreless fifth inning for Detroit, and Michael Fulmer finished out the game, giving up one run on three hits, striking out seven batters in four innings.

Eric Haase hit a solo home run for Detroit in the ninth inning.

UP NEXT: The Tigers visit the Pittsburgh Pirates Friday in Bradenton, Florida.