WATCH: Spencer Torkelson hits 11th HR, Riley Greene hits 12th HR with Erie

Gene J. Puskar/AP
In this file photo from Tuesday, March 9, 2021, Detroit Tigers' Spencer Torkelson runs to first base during a spring training exhibition baseball game against the New York Yankees at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Posted at 8:56 PM, Aug 08, 2021
(WXYZ) -- Detroit Tigers prospects Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene both homered for Double-A Erie in a 9-4 win over Harrisburg on Sunday.

Torkelson's two-run homer in the first inning was his 11th home run of the season with Erie.

Greene's three-run homer in the eighth inning was his 12th home run of the season with Erie.

