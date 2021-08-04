WATCH: Miguel Cabrera hits career home run No. 498

DETROIT — Miguel Cabrera is getting closer to one of baseball's most historic marks.
The Tigers slugger hit his 498th career home run during the second inning of Tuesday's game.
Watch it below:
Here is career home run No. 498 for Miguel Cabrera— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) August 3, 2021
🎥: @BallySportsDET | @tigers pic.twitter.com/tNhxw4WLOU
Chris Ilitch was asked if Miguel Cabrera's recent success and chase for history validates the long contract.— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) August 3, 2021
"Undoubtedly it's been great to watch and we're proud to have Miguel as a part of our organization and someday go into the Hall of Fame as a Detroit Tiger," he said. pic.twitter.com/TQsN5LSxT4