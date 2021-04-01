WATCH: Miguel Cabrera hits 2-run home run during snowstorm on Opening Day

(WXYZ) — Miguel Cabrera took no time to build up his home run numbers, hitting a 2-run home run during the first inning of Opening Day in the middle of a snowstorm.
With a runner on first and 1-1 count, Cabrera took a high pitch and sent it over the left-field wall, his 350th home run as a Detroit Tiger.
Miguel Cabrera hit a home run. It’s snowing like crazy in Detroit, so he slid into second.— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 1, 2021
Baseball!
🎥: @BallySportsDET pic.twitter.com/55q8ABCfrN
It all happened at the same time a small but heavy snowstorm was blowing over the area.
The snow was so heavy that Cabrera didn't even know he hit a home run, sliding into second base before he realized it went over the wall.
Petition to put this in the Louvre. pic.twitter.com/bKrBSgwrd5— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 1, 2021
It's like snooooooow, on your #OpeningDay. 🎵 pic.twitter.com/tnioRFjPop— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 1, 2021