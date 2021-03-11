WATCH: Matt Manning strikes out Bryce Harper in Tigers loss to Phillies

(WXYZ) -- Tigers pitcher Matt Manning struck out Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper on three consecutive pitches in Detroit's 6-4 loss to Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Here's @MattManning19 throwing 97 MPH by Bryce Harper and making it look easy. #TigersST pic.twitter.com/6eRas3pGiF — Detroit Tigers Player Development (@RoadtoDetroit) March 10, 2021

Harper was one of Manning's two strikeout victims in two innings of work. Manning also allowed an earned run on three hits, but did not allow a walk.