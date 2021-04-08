WATCH: Former Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire throws out first pitch to his son in Minnesota

(WXYZ) -- Former Detroit Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire threw out a ceremonial first pitch Thursday at the Minnesota Twins home opener.

Gardenhire's son Toby, manager of the Twins' Triple-A affiliate in St. Paul, served as the catcher.

This kid's got a cannon! 😉



Gardy threw out the first pitch to his son, @StPaulSaints manager Toby Gardenhire, to launch the @Twins home schedule. pic.twitter.com/RveHVbGeae — Bally Sports North (@BallySportsNOR) April 8, 2021

Ron Gardenhire announced his retirement from managing in September 2020.