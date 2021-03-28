Menu

Tigers use 8-run eighth inning to rally past Phillies

Gene J. Puskar/AP
Detroit Tigers catcher Grayson Greiner plays in a spring training exhibition baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla., Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
Posted at 8:37 PM, Mar 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-27 20:37:32-04

Grayson Greiner's solo home run started an eight-run rally in the eighth inning and the Detroit Tigers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-8 in a spring training game Saturday.

Detroit trailed 8-1 prior to Greiner's home run. Riley Greene scored on a Dustin Garneau sacrifice fly and Victor Reyes added a two-run double before four straight bases-loaded walks gave the Tigers the lead.

Tigers starter Julio Teheran gave up six runs in three and two-thirds innings of work, striking out three and walking three.

Odubel Herrera homered off Teheran in the first inning.

UP NEXT: Detroit (12-11) visits the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

