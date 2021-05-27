Tigers take four-game skid into matchup with Cleveland

Cleveland Indians (26-20, second in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (18-30, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Triston McKenzie (1-3, 0.00 ERA) Tigers: Jose Urena (2-4, 4.62 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Tigers are 9-17 against AL Central teams. The Detroit offense has compiled a .228 batting average as a team this season, Jeimer Candelario leads the team with a mark of .280.

The Indians are 18-10 in division play. The Cleveland pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 3.78, Shane Bieber leads the staff with a mark of 3.32.

The Indians won the last meeting 4-1. Aaron Civale earned his seventh victory and Jordan Luplow went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Cleveland. Tarik Skubal took his seventh loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Candelario leads the Tigers with 49 hits and has 16 RBIs.

Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with 43 hits and has 27 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .267 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Indians: 5-5, .237 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Erasmo Ramirez: (right pectoralis), Wilson Ramos: (spine), Grayson Greiner: (left hamstring).

Indians: Zach Plesac: (thumb), Cam Hill: (wrist), Franmil Reyes: (side), Roberto Perez: (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.