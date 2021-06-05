Watch
Tigers’ Spencer Turnbull exits with right forearm tightness

Kamil Krzaczynski/AP
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull (56) delivers against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
CHICAGO (AP) — Detroit Tigers starter Spencer Turnbull left Friday’s game against the Chicago White Sox after the fourth inning because of tightness in his right forearm.

Turnbull won a 12-pitch battle with Yermín Mercedes to end the fourth, getting him to swing and miss at a fastball. Kyle Funkhouser replaced him in the fifth.

Turnbull gave up a home run to Yasmani Grandal in the second, but not much else. He threw just 56 pitches, allowing one run and two hits. The right-hander struck out four and did not walk a batter.

The 28-year-old Turnbull pitched a no-hitter at Seattle last month.

