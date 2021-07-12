Tigers select Texas pitcher Ty Madden with No. 32 pick in 2021 MLB Draft

(WXYZ) -- The Detroit Tigers selected University of Texas RHP Ty Madden with the 32nd overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft on Sunday night.

The pick was part of the Competitive Balance A Round.

Madden, ranked No. 9 among 2021 draft prospects by MLB Pipeline, pitched the past three seasons for the Longhorns, including an appearance in the 2021 College World Series.

In 37 career appearances (including 30 starts) at Texas, Madden went 14-6 with a 2.59 ERA, striking out 200 and walking 72.

Following the 2021 season, Madden was named a first-team All-American by D1Baseball and Perfect Game.

The MLB Draft continues Monday with rounds 2-10, in which Detroit is scheduled to make a total of nine picks.