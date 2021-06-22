Tigers release Wilson Ramos, Twins claim Beau Burrows off waivers

The Tigers continue to change their roster as the All-Star break approaches.

Wilson Ramos, the veteran catcher signed this offseason, cleared waivers and is a free agent.

Former first round pick Beau Burrows was claimed off waivers by the Twins. The 24-year-old was picked 22nd overall in 2015, two selections before Walker Buehler.

Ramos is a 12-year MLB veteran who started the season with six home runs in his first nine games. A back injury sidelined Ramos, and the 33-year-old found himself out of the mix when Eric Haase and Jake Rogers stepped up in his absence.