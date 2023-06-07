Tigers-Phillies finale rescheduled for Thursday due to air quality issues in Philadelphia

(WXYZ) — The Phillies have announced that today's game against the Tigers has been postponed due to air quality issues in the Philadelphia area.

The team announced the rescheduling in a tweet that was retweeted by the Tigers. The game will be made up on Thursday, June 8 at 6:05 p.m.

Tonight’s game between the Phillies and the Detroit Tigers has been rescheduled due to the air quality in the Philadelphia area. The game will be made up on Thursday, June 8, at 6:05 p.m. pic.twitter.com/VIBDrYcBHD — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 7, 2023

The game is the last of a three-game series in Philadelphia against the Phillies. The Tigers lost the first two games of the series on Monday and Tuesday.