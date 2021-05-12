Tigers lose big lead, rally to beat Royals in ninth

(AP) — Robbie Grossman singled home the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Detroit Tigers, after squandering a seven-run lead late, recovered to beat the skidding Kansas City Royals 8-7.

Grossman had five RBIs for the first time in his career, sending the Royals to their ninth straight loss. He ripped a two-out single off Scott Barlow in the ninth to score Niko Goodrum.

The dramatic win masked a horrendous collapse for the major league-worst Tigers, who led 7-0 with two outs in the eighth.

But then Jorge Soler homered and drove in six runs over the final two innings as Kansas City rallied to spoil a great start by Matthew Boyd.

