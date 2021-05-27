Watch
SportsMLBTigers

Actions

Tigers GM Al Avila: We feel good about progress, but not wins and losses

items.[0].videoTitle
Tigers GM Al Avila discussed the team's ongoing rebuild Wednesday during a virtual appearance with the Detroit Economic Club.
Posted at 9:41 PM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 21:41:37-04

Tigers general manager Al Avila spoke about the team's ongoing rebuild during a virtual appearance Wednesday with the Detroit Economic Club.

"We do feel good about the progress," Avila said. "We don't feel good about the wins and losses, where we're at right now."

Avila added he believes the team will play better and win more often as the season progresses.

"At the end of the year, which is the main goal here, is to find some players that will be there to help us win as we move forward in the future."

Manager AJ Hinch and broadcaster Dan Dickerson also appeared during Wednesday's event.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2021 Senior Spotlight

Celebrate a 2021 High School Senior!