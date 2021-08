(WXYZ) — Detroit Tigers outfielder and catcher Eric Haase was named the American League Rookie of the Month for July.

It's the first time in more than 10 years the Tigers have had a rookie of the month award winner. The last was Brennan Boesch in May and June 2010.

Haase played in 23 games throughout July and had a .265 batting average with nine home runs, 29 RBIs and a .945 OPS.