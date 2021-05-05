Tigers' Casey Mize excited to pitch at 'iconic' Fenway Park

Like many young baseball players, Casey Mize hoped to take the mound at Fenway Park one day.

"Growing up a baseball fan, it's the most iconic park for me," Mize said.

Mize visited the home of the Red Sox while playing in the Cape Cod Summer League during college.

"It was awesome for me to be able to walk in, step on the grass, and be like 'wow, it's unbelievable,' the players that have played here, the amazing things that have happened," said Mize. "So it was a really great day for me just to be able to step on the field for the first time."

Mize is scheduled to make his first Fenway Park start of his major league career Wednesday night as the Tigers face the Red Sox.

"It's really great to be back now as a (major league) player," said Mize. "Just to be able to join the company of the people that have played on this field...it's special."