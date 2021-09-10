Tigers broadcaster Jack Morris returns following suspension

(WXYZ) -- Detroit Tigers broadcaster Jack Morris returned Friday night following a suspension for remarks he made about Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani in August.

Morris, who issued an on-air apology the night of his initial remarks, was suspended the following day and sent to bias training by Bally Sports Detroit.

Upon his return to the television booth at Comerica Park Friday night, Morris read a prepared statement on both the Tigers pregame show and the game broadcast itself.