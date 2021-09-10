Watch
Tigers broadcaster Jack Morris returns following suspension

Carlos Osorio/AP
FILE -- In this file photo from Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, former Detroit Tigers pitcher and Hall of Fame inductee Jack Morris prepares to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the start of the Tigers and the Minnesota Twins baseball game in Detroit. Morris' number (47) was retired before the start of the game. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Posted at 7:52 PM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 19:52:34-04

(WXYZ) -- Detroit Tigers broadcaster Jack Morris returned Friday night following a suspension for remarks he made about Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani in August.

Morris, who issued an on-air apology the night of his initial remarks, was suspended the following day and sent to bias training by Bally Sports Detroit.

Upon his return to the television booth at Comerica Park Friday night, Morris read a prepared statement on both the Tigers pregame show and the game broadcast itself.

