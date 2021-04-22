Tigers beat Pirates to gain doubleheader split

DETROIT (AP) — Tyler Anderson’s five strong innings helped Pittsburgh move to 8-9 with a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers in the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader, but Detroit rallied for a 5-2 win in the nightcap.

Pittsburgh has won five of its last eight games after a 1-6 start.The Pirates and Tigers were playing a doubleheader because Tuesday night’s game was postponed on a snowy day in the Detroit area.

There was still a white dusting on top of the bushes beyond the wall in center field Wednesday, plus some flurries late in the game.