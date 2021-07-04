Watch
Tarik Skubal, Tigers try to end Chicago's five-game win streak

Duane Burleson/AP
Detroit Tigers' Tarik Skubal (29) pitches against the Houston Astros during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Posted at 8:03 PM, Jul 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-03 20:03:13-04

DETROIT, Mich. — Chicago White Sox (49-32, first in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (36-46, third in the AL Central)
Detroit; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (6-2, 3.86 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) Tigers: Tarik Skubal (4-7, 4.06 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +119, White Sox -139; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox head to take on the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.

The Tigers are 19-22 in home games in 2020. Detroit is slugging .382 as a unit. Akil Baddoo leads the team with a .486 slugging percentage, including 22 extra-base hits and five home runs.

The White Sox are 18-18 in road games. The Chicago offense has compiled a .254 batting average as a team this season, Tim Anderson leads the team with a mark of .289.

The White Sox won the last meeting 8-2. Lance Lynn recorded his eighth victory and Gavin Sheets went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Chicago. Casey Mize took his fifth loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Schoop leads the Tigers with 83 hits and has 46 RBIs.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 26 extra base hits and 55 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .274 batting average, 4.83 ERA

White Sox: 6-4, .267 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Alex Lange: (shoulder), Derek Holland: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Michael Fulmer: (back), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Victor Reyes: (intercostal), Niko Goodrum: (finger).

White Sox: Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Aaron Bummer: (hamstring), Luis Robert: (hip), Jake Lamb: (quad), Eloy Jimenez: (pectoral), Adam Engel: (hamstring), Yoan Moncada: (hand), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

