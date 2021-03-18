Menu

Tarik Skubal strikes out six in Tigers loss to Phillies

Frank Franklin II/AP
Detroit Tigers' Tarik Skubal takes part in a drill during a spring training baseball workout Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Lakeland, Fla. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Posted at 9:20 PM, Mar 17, 2021
Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal struck out six batters in Detroit's 2-0 spring training loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

In addition to the six strikeouts, Skubal gave up a hit and three walks in three scoreless innings.

"It is encouraging," Skubal said. "I got punch-outs from my curveball today, got a couple of those, with my slider, I got two with that, and then with my splitter too. I got a lot of good results."

Joe Jimenez gave up a solo home run to Odubel Herrera and an RBI double to Ronald Torreyes in the fourth inning for both of Philadelphia's runs.

UP NEXT: Detroit visits the Blue Jays Friday after an open date Thursday.

