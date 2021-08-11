Watch
Tarik Skubal scheduled to start for Tigers against Baltimore

Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal throws against the Boston Red Sox in the third inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 3:48 PM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 15:48:57-04

DETROIT, Mich. — Detroit Tigers (55-60, third in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (38-73, fifth in the AL East)
Baltimore; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (7-10, 4.32 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 121 strikeouts) Orioles: Matt Harvey (6-10, 6.13 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +100, Tigers -117; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers travel to take on the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.

The Orioles are 17-35 in home games in 2020. Baltimore has hit 132 home runs as a team this season. Cedric Mullins leads the team with 20, averaging one every 21 at-bats.

The Tigers are 23-35 on the road. Detroit has hit 128 home runs as a team this season. Jonathan Schoop leads them with 18, averaging one every 24 at-bats.

The Tigers won the last meeting 9-4. Kyle Funkhouser notched his sixth victory and Willi Castro went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and three RBIs for Detroit. Keegan Akin took his sixth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mullins leads the Orioles with 20 home runs and has 40 RBIs.

Schoop leads the Tigers with 18 home runs and is slugging .463.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .260 batting average, 7.35 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

Tigers: 5-5, .233 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (arm), Tyler Wells: (wrist), Tanner Scott: (knee), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Ryan Mountcastle: (concussion), Chris Davis: (back), Pedro Severino: (knee).

Tigers: Jose Urena: (groin), Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Daz Cameron: (toe), Isaac Paredes: (hip), Jake Rogers: (arm).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

