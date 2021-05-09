Slumping Miguel Cabrera hits tiebreaking single, Tigers beat Twins

DETROIT (AP) — Slumping Miguel Cabrera hit a tiebreaking single to key a five-run burst in the seventh inning that sent the Detroit Tigers over the Minnesota Twins 7-3 on Saturday.

Cabrera had two hits, raising his batting average to .149. The longtime star now has 2,876 hits, tied with Mel Ott for 44th on the all-time list.

Robbie Grossman had three hits, including a home run, for the Tigers. It was 2-all when Grossman and Harold Castro opened the seventh with singles off Tyler Duffey (0-2).

After both runners advanced on a groundout, Cabrera put Detroit ahead. Niko Goodrum and Jake Rogers added two-out, two-run singles.

Michael Fulmer (2-2) got the win with 2 2/3 scoreless innings. Starter José Ureña allowed two runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Minnesota starter José Berríos gave up two runs in six innings.

After the Twins left runners on second and third in the first, Grossman led off the bottom of the inning with a line drive into the right-field stands.

Detroit increased its lead to 2-0 in the fourth when Nomar Mazara tripled and Goodrum doubled.

Josh Donaldson tied the game with a two-run homer off Ureña in the fifth, and Minnesota loaded the bases with one out. Fulmer replaced Urena and got Miguel Sano on a popout and Ben Rortvedt on a flyout.

The Tigers had runners on the corners with no outs in the bottom of the fifth, but Grossman broke for the plate on a line drive to center that was caught. Realizing he couldn’t beat Jake Cave’s throw, Grossman tried to go back to third, but got doubled off.

Donaldson’s RBI double made it 7-3 in the eighth.

MOVES

Twins: Minnesota selected the contract of RHP Derek Law from Triple-A St. Paul and optioned RHP Cody Stashak to the Saints. ... OF Trevor Larnach made his major league debut, going 0 for 3 and being hit by pitch.

Tigers: Detroit activated Mazara from the injured list and sent OF Victor Reyes to Triple-A Toledo. Mazara had been sidelined with an abdominal strain since April 15. The Tigers also placed RHP Erasmo Ramirez (pectoral strain) on the 10-day injured list and recalled RHP Joe Jimenez from Toledo.

UP NEXT

The teams finish their three-game series on Sunday. Kenta Maeda (2-2, 5.02) is scheduled to start for the Twins against Detroit’s Matthew Boyd (2-3, 2.37).