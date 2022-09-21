Watch Now
Scott Harris introduced as Detroit Tigers President of Baseball Operations

The Detroit Tigers introduced Scott Harris as their new President of Baseball Operations today.
Posted at 11:04 PM, Sep 20, 2022
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers introduced new President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Harris was joined at the news conference by team owner Christopher Ilitch and President & CEO, Ilitch Sports and Entertainment Chris McGowan will be available for questions.

The Tigers announced they had hired Harris on Monday. He had been serving as the General Manager of the San Francisco Giants.

