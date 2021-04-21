Pirates top Tigers in opener of split doubleheader

DETROIT (AP) — Tyler Anderson pitched five solid innings, and the Pittsburgh Pirates took the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday, 3-2 over the Detroit Tigers.

Pittsburgh scored all runs in the fourth inning after Michael Fulmer (1-1) retired the Pirates in order through the first three. Pittsburgh has won five of its last seven to pull within a game of .500.

The Pirates and Tigers were playing a doubleheader because Tuesday night’s game was postponed on a snowy day in the Detroit area. There was still a white dusting on top of the bushes beyond the wall in center field Wednesday, plus some flurries late in the game.

Anderson (2-2) allowed two runs and three hits with two walks and seven strikeouts. Kyle Crick worked a perfect sixth, and Richard Rodríguez retired the Tigers in order in the seventh and final inning for his second save.

Victor Reyes doubled in the third and scored on Robbie Grossman’s sacrifice fly.

The Pirates answered immediately. Adam Frazier, Phillip Evans and Bryan Reynolds started the fourth with consecutive singles, the driving in Frazier. Evans scored on Colin Moran’s groundout, and Erik González added an RBI single one out later.

Jonathan Schoop hit an RBI single for Detroit with two outs in the bottom of the inning.

Fulmer allowed three runs and four hits in four innings.

TRANSACTIONS

Detroit recalled INF Zack Short from the alternate training site, and he made his big league debut, drawing two walks. The Tigers designated INF Renato Núñez for assignment.

Pittsburgh claimed OF Ka’ai Tom off waivers from Oakland, recalled INF Rodolfo Castro from the alternate site and designated OF Anthony Alford for assignment.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes (left wrist inflammation) was expected to play for Pittsburgh’s alternate site team Wednesday night. Hayes is eligible to come off the 10-day injured list, but the team is remaining vague on a possible return.

Tigers: Manager A.J. Hinch said DH Miguel Cabrera (left biceps strain) will hopefully be back this weekend, but OF Nomar Mazara (left abdominal strain) will not return during this homestand.