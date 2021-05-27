Niko Goodrum doubles, scores in 8th as Tigers beat Indians

DETROIT (AP) — Niko Goodrum doubled, advanced on Jake Rogers’ bunt, and scored on Robbie Grossman’s sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Cleveland Indians 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Detroit’s Jose Urena gave up three hits and three walks over 5 2/3 innings before exiting with a forearm injury in the middle of an at-bat after a trainer made a brief visit to the mound. Jose Cisnero, Michael Fulmer (4-3), and Gregory Soto completed the four-hitter, with Soto earning his fifth save.

The Tigers had just three hits. Cal Quantrill (0-1) allowed two over three innings, along with the game’s only run.

Cleveland’s Triston McKenzie gave up one single and three walks while striking out five in five innings.

The Tigers ended a four-game losing streak overall and a six-game skid against the Indians.

Detroit’s defense, which was criticized earlier in the day by general manager Al Avila, made some slick plays early to keep the game scoreless.

The Tigers turned a double play in the second inning and ended it at home with Rogers tagging out Josh Naylor, who tried to score from first on Owen Miller’s double, after center fielder Akil Baddoo connected with shortstop Niko Goodrum for a relay throw.

CAUGHT A BREAK

Indians right-hander Zach Plesac will not need surgery after breaking the thumb on his pitching hand while yanking off his undershirt following a rough outing.

“Other than it being broken, it was a pretty upbeat visit to the doctor,” Indians manager Terry Francona said Wednesday.

Francona said Plesac, who is on the 10-day injured list, will be reassessed every seven to 10 days and is expected to begin a throwing regimen in three weeks.

HE SAID IT

Avila addressed the Tigers’ shortcomings, speaking virtually to the Detroit Economic Club before the game.

“Our defense has let us down,” Avila said.

BOUNCING BACK

McKenzie made the most of his opportunity just days after being sent to Triple-A Columbus with an AL-high 30 walks in 31 1/3 innings.

Francona said before the game that the 23-year-old McKenzie, one of the club’s top prospects, would be sent back to the minors regardless of how he pitched in Detroit.

UP NEXT

The teams wrap up the four-game series Thursday with Cleveland right-hander Shane Bieber (4-3, 3.32) and Detroit lefty Matthew Boyd (2-5, 3.08) scheduled to start.