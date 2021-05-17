Watch
SportsMLBTigers

Actions

Mize scheduled to start for Detroit against Seattle

items.[0].image.alt
Charles Krupa/AP
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Casey Mize delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Casey Mize Tigers Red Sox Baseball
Posted at 7:33 PM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 19:33:21-04

Detroit Tigers (14-26, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (21-20, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (2-3, 4.19 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (1-2, 4.30 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Detroit will meet on Monday.

The Mariners are 12-9 in home games in 2020. The Seattle offense has compiled a .204 batting average as a team this season, last in the American League. Mitch Haniger leads the team with a mark of .268.

The Tigers are 5-14 on the road. Detroit's lineup has 36 home runs this season, Robbie Grossman leads the club with four homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haniger leads the Mariners with 22 extra base hits and is slugging .575.

Grossman ranks second on the Tigers with 34 hits and has 18 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .198 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Tigers: 6-4, .285 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Casey Sadler: (right shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Keynan Middleton: (right biceps), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Marco Gonzales: (forearm), Ken Giles: (elbow), Jake Fraley: (left hamstring), Evan White: (hip), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Ty France: (wrist).

Tigers: Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Erasmo Ramirez: (right pectoralis), Derek Holland: (left shoulder), Jeimer Candelario: (knee), Wilson Ramos: (lumbar spine strain), Grayson Greiner: (left hamstring).

___

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
2021 Senior Spotlight

Celebrate a 2021 High School Senior!