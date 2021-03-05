Menu

Watch
SportsMLBTigers

Actions

Miguel Cabrera's RBI double helps Tigers beat Blue Jays

items.[0].image.alt
Gene J. Puskar/AP
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera waits on deck during a spring training exhibition baseball game against the Philadelphia Philliesat Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, in Lakeland, Fla., Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Miguel Cabrera Phillies Tigers Spring Baseball
Posted at 9:59 PM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 21:59:04-05

Miguel Cabrera had an RBI double in the Detroit Tigers' 8-2 spring training win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.

Cabrera doubled down the left-field line in the third inning to score Robbie Grossman. Cabrera also started at first base, something he's hoping to do as much as possible for Detroit this season.

"Miggy's a good first baseman," manager AJ Hinch said after the game. "I think people have gotten more comfortable with him not having the glove on his hand, but...he was pretty active. The ball will find you and we made it an active day for him. I was really happy for him."

Hinch added Cabrera would have the next couple of days off.

Spencer Turnbull pitched two innings in his first spring start for Detroit, giving up two earned runs on four hits, with a walk and three strikeouts.

"Really pleased with (my) stuff," Turnbull said. "Not super pleased with execution all the way around, but for the most part, I'm happy."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
News Staff

Meet Our FOX 47 Reporters