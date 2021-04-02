Watch
Meet a man who has been to every Detroit Tigers Opening Day for the past 54 years

Posted at 10:56 AM, Apr 02, 2021
Opening Day is a holiday tradition for many, and one die-hard fan has been to every opening day for more than half a century.

Mike Lagerstrom has been to 54 consecutive home openers. He missed 2020's because fans weren't allowed in the stadium.

"This will be 54 if you count last year. I was here but couldn’t get in," he said.

Lagerstrom took in the pre-game festivities at a bar with some old friends outside of Comerica Park

"Tigers have been always in my blood. I played baseball when I was younger. Red Wings right there also," he said. "That’s what we all grew up on as kids and dreamed about."

