Matt Manning scheduled to start for Tigers against Orioles

Carlos Osorio/AP
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Posted at 10:14 PM, Jul 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-31 22:14:54-04

Baltimore Orioles (36-66, fifth in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (50-56, third in the AL Central)
Detroit; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: John Means (4-3, 2.94 ERA, .87 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Tigers: Matt Manning (2-3, 6.00 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -108, Orioles -108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Baltimore will meet on Saturday.

The Tigers are 29-23 on their home turf. Detroit has slugged .400 this season. Eric Haase leads the team with a mark of .547.

The Orioles are 19-35 on the road. Baltimore has slugged .396 this season. Cedric Mullins leads the team with a mark of .544.

The Orioles won the last meeting 4-3. Matt Harvey earned his sixth victory and Pedro Severino went 2-for-3 with two home runs and two RBIs for Baltimore. Tarik Skubal registered his 10th loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Schoop leads the Tigers with 35 extra base hits and is batting .281.

Mullins leads the Orioles with 49 extra base hits and is slugging .544.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .263 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Orioles: 6-4, .231 batting average, 4.62 ERA

INJURIES: Tigers: Jose Urena: (groin), Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Niko Goodrum: (calf), Daz Cameron: (toe), Isaac Paredes: (hip), Jake Rogers: (arm).

Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (arm), Tyler Wells: (wrist), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Keegan Akin: (covid-19 protocols), Richie Martin: (wrist), Chris Davis: (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

