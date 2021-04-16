Watch
José Ureña, Tigers set to face Frankie Montas, Athletics in Oakland

Phil Long/AP
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jose Urena runs off the field during a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians in Cleveland, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Posted at 5:34 PM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 17:34:00-04

Detroit Tigers (6-7) vs. Oakland Athletics (6-7)
Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: José Ureña (0-2, 8.22 ERA, 2.09 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) Athletics: Frankie Montas (1-1, 8.31 ERA, 1.96 WHIP, 9 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -194, Tigers +166; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Detroit Tigers on Friday.

The Athletics went 22-10 at home in 2020. Oakland averaged 7.2 hits with 2.9 extra base hits per game last season.

The Tigers finished 11-20 in road games in 2020. Detroit averaged 7.7 hits per game last year, batting .245 as a team.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Oakland leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Athletics: Burch Smith: (groin), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Reymin Guduan: (thumb), Mike Fiers: (right hip), Chad Pinder: (knee).

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (covid-19 protocol), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (abdominal strain), Nomar Mazara: (undisclosed), Miguel Cabrera: (left biceps).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

