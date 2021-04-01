Here's what fans can expect at Tigers games this season

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers season kicks off on Thursday but the nearly 8,200 fans at the ballpark for games will see a different Comerica Park.

The stadium is limited to 20% capacity, and fans will have to undergo safety measures to make it to their seats.

Before they make it into the park, spectators will have to undergo a Gameday Wellness survey, no more than 24 hours before entering the park. Our own Keenan Smith had to fill out a written survey before meeting up with Tigers VP of Park Operations Chris Lawrence.

Lawrence said fans can fill out the survey on their phone. It will be with the touchless ticket.

"It's our responsibility to provide a safe, clean environment, which we're prepared for. We've been working for the better part of 12 months on a plan. You know, a lot of best practices across all of the sports leagues communicating with each other," Lawrence said.

Fans will be required to wear masks at all times except when actively eating or drinking in their seats. There will be signs to remind the public to stay masked up. Look down, you'll find signs marking six feet of social distancing.

Chutes will help keep fans separated at the concession stand, and plexiglass dividers separate guests and workers.

Not every concession stand will be open, and to cut down on wait times and interaction, food and beverage items can be ordered from your phone for express pickup.

When you make your way to your seat, there will be plenty of space between you and other fans. Seating will be in pods of two, three, four, or six seats, with a minimum of six feet between groups.

"So, 80% of our seats are all, in some capacity, zip-tied to secure it off for folks not to be able to sit in," Lawrence said. "You'll see an increased disinfecting team that will be specifically designed to just walk around with electrostatic sprayers, disinfecting high traffic areas," he said.

Other safety measures include touchless hand sanitizer dispensers, no bags, purses or clutches, contactless parking and more.

"Come down and have a good time and enjoy it. It's baseball. It's opening day, and it's the kind of kick off the summer," he said.