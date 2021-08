Detroit Tigers unveil 2022 schedule with Opening Day scheduled for Friday, April 8

(WSYM) — The Detroit Tigers unveiled the 2022 schedule on Wednesday, opening the season at Seattle in March with Opening Day scheduled for April 8.

The Tigers will take on the Mariners on March 31, the first time Detroit has opened the season against the American League West since 2000.

After four games, Detroit will take on the Oakland As, before Opening Day on Friday, April 8 against the Chicago White Sox.

Detroit will then host the Boston Red Sox as the next home series.

Interleague games will take place against the San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants, Colorado Rockies and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Detroit will also be at home on Memorial Day, Father's Day and the Fourth of July.

Check out the entire schedule below.

March/April 2022

March 31 at SEA

April 1 at SEA

April 2 at SEA

April 3 at SEA

April 4 at OAK

April 5 at OAK

April 6 at OAK

April 8 vs. CWS

April 9 vs. CWS

April 10 vs. CWS

April 11 vs. BOS

April 12 vs. BOS

April 13 vs. BOS

April 14 at KC

April 15 at KC

April 16 at KC

April 17 at KC

April 19 vs. NYY

April 20 vs. NYY

April 21 vs. NYY

April 22 vs. COL

April 23 vs. COL

April 24 vs. COL

April 26 at MIN

April 27 at MIN

April 28 at MIN

April 29 at LAD

April 30 at LAD

May 2022

May 1 at LAD

May 3 vs. PIT

May 4 vs. PIT

May 5 at HOU

May 6 at HOU

May 7 at HOU

May 8 at HOU

May 9 vs. OAK

May 10 vs. OAK

May 11 vs. OAK

May 12 vs. OAK

May 13 vs. BAL

May 14 vs. BAL

May 15 vs. BAL

May 16 at TB

May 17 at TB

May 18 at TB

May 20 at CLE

May 21 at CLE

May 22 at CLE

May 23 at MIN

May 24 at MIN

May 25 at MIN

May 26 vs. CLE

May 27 vs. CLE

May 28 vs. CLE

May 29 vs. CLE

May 30 vs. MIN

May 31 vs. MIN

June 2022

June 1 vs. MIN

June 2 vs. MIN

June 3 at NYY

June 4 at NYY

June 5 at NYY

June 7 at PIT

June 8 at PIT

June 10 vs. TOR

June 11 vs. TOR

June 12 vs. TOR

June 13 vs. CWS

June 14 vs. CWS

June 15 vs. CWS

June 16 vs. TEX

June 17 vs. TEX

June 18 vs. TEX

June 19 vs. TEX

June 20 at BOS

June 21 at BOS

June 22 at BOS

June 24 at ARI

June 25 at ARI

June 26 at ARI

June 28 at SF

June 29 at SF

July 2022

July 1 vs. KC

July 2 vs. KC

July 3 vs. KC

July 4 vs. CLE

July 5 vs. CLE

July 6 vs. CLE

July 7 at CWS

July 8 at CWS

July 9 at CWS

July 10 at CWS

July 11 at KC

July 12 at KC

July 13 at KC

July 15 at CLE

July 16 at CLE

July 17 at CLE

July 23 vs. MIN (DH)

July 24 vs. MIN

July 25 vs. SD

July 26 vs. SD

July 27 vs. SD

July 28 at TOR

July 29 at TOR

July 30 at TOR

July 31 at TOR

August 2022

August 1 at MIN

August 2 at MIN

August 3 at MIN

August 4 vs. TB

August 5 vs. TB

August 6 vs. TB

August 7 vs. TB

August 9 vs. CLE

August 10 vs. CLE

August 11 vs. CLE

August 12 at CWS

August 13 at CWS

August 14 at CWS

August 15 at CLE

August 16 at CLE

August 17 at CLE

August 19 vs. LAA

August 20 vs. LAA

August 21 vs. LAA

August 23 vs. SF

August 24 vs. SF

August 26 at TEX

August 27 at TEX

August 28 at TEX

August 30 vs. SEA

August 31 vs. SEA

September/October 2022

September 1 vs. SEA

September 2 vs. KC

September 3 vs. KC

September 4 vs. KC

September 5 at LAA

September 6 at LAA

September 7 at LAA

September 9 at KC

September 10 at KC

September 11 at KC

September 12 vs. HOU

September 13 vs. HOU

September 14 vs. HOU

September 16 vs. CWS

September 17 vs. CWS

September 18 vs. CWS

September 19 at BAL

September 20 at BAL

September 21 at BAL

September 23 at CWS

September 24 at CWS

September 25 at CWS

September 27 vs. KC

September 28 vs. KC

September 29 vs. KC

September 30 vs. MIN

October.1 vs. MIN

October 2 vs. MIN