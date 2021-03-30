Menu

Detroit Tigers Opening Day tickets hit re-sale market

Leon Halip/Getty Images
DETROIT, MI - APRIL 7: A general view of Comerica Park during the tribute to former owner Michael Ilitch during the opening day celebrations prior to that start of the game against the Boston Red Sox game on April 7, 2017 at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
Detroit Tigers opening day 2018
Posted at 6:43 AM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 06:43:08-04

(WSYM) — While many things have changed over the past year due to COVID-19, prices for Detroit Tigers Opening Day tickets on the re-sale market have not.

On StubHub, as of Tuesday morning, the cheapest ticket for Opening Day is going for $75 in the Skyline area of the ballpark, section 344. That's all the way down the left-field line.

They range in prices from $75 before fees to more than $100 for lower-level tickets.

With fees, the cheapest ticket goes to $96 per ticket.

There will be about 8,000 fans allowed in the ballpark on Thursday for Opening Day, about a 20% capacity restriction announced from the state.

The game begins at 1 p.m. and temperatures are expected to be cold, in the 30s, with wind chills possibly in the 20s.

