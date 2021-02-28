Detroit Tigers open Spring Training on Sunday in front of fans

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers open up the Spring Training season on Sunday afternoon and will have fans in the stands for the first time in nearly a year.

The Tigers take on the Philadelphia Phillies in Lakeland at 1:05 p.m. The game will be on 97.1 The Ticket if you want to listen to it.

Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland is welcoming fans to the game, with face masks required.

Tickets were sold in pods with a limit of six fans. Those pods are distanced from each other with aisle access, and tickets were also sold on the outfield berm in groups of four.

The game is also the first managed by A.J. Hinch, who was hired by the team in the offseason.