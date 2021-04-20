Detroit Tigers game against Pittsburgh Pirates postponed at Comerica Park due to weather

(WSYM) — The Detroit Tigers game against the Pittsburgh Pirates scheduled for Tuesday at Comerica Park has been postponed due to the weather.

According to the Tigers, the game has been rescheduled to Wednesday, April 21, as part of a split, seven-inning doubleheader, with the makeup scheduled for 2:10 p.m.

Tickets for today's game will be valid for the first game of the split doubleheader.