Detroit Tigers announce 2024 Spring Training schedule

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers have announced their 2024 Spring Training schedule where they participate in the Grapefruit League in Lakeland, Florida.

This will be the 88th season at the Tigers' Lakeland facility and the 59th consecutive season the team has played at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Lakeland is the longest-standing Spring Training host city for a Major League team.

The Tigers will begin their Spring Training schedule by hosting the New York Yankees on Saturday, February 24. It's the first of three visits the Bronx Bombers will make to Lakeland next spring. The Tigers will also host multiple visits from the Toronto Blue Jay, the Philadelphia Phillies, and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The schedule also includes games against the Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Minnesota Twins, Tampa Bay Rays, Atlanta Braves and Baltimore Orioles. You can click here for the full schedule.

You can place a deposit towards the purchase of 2024 Spring Training season tickets with a $100 per seat deposit by visiting tigers.com/spring or by calling (863) 413-4140.

Game times for 2024 Spring Training games will be announced at a future date.