Detroit Tigers agree to terms with 2021 draft picks Jackson Jobe, Izaac Pacheco

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers have agreed to terms with RHP Jackson Jobe and SS Izaac Pacheco, the team announced on Friday.

Detroit selected Jobe with the third overall pick in the MLB Draft and Pacheco in the second round.

Jobe is from Heritage Hall High School in Oklahoma, and had been committed to pitch at Ole Miss.

“We’ve been fortunate to scout and draft some great high school pitchers over the years, and Jackson ranks up there with some of the best we’ve seen,” Tigers general manager Al Avila said in a statement.

“He pitches beyond his years, and we project him to be an impactful arm in our player development system, and eventually the Major Leagues. Though young pitching is one of our organizational strengths, we see the addition of Jackson as an important one as we continue building depth that will breed sustainable success in the long-term.”

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound pitcher was the 2021 Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year, and the Prep Baseball Report Player of the Year.

Jobe had a 9-0 record with a 0.13 ERA in his senior season, pitching over 51.2 innings, collecting 122 strikeouts, and walking just five batters. The Tigers say he threw "multiple no-hitters."He was also his school's starting QB in his sophomore and junior seasons.

Pacheco joins the team from Friendswood High School in Friendswood, Texas. During 34 games in his senior season, he batted .543 with six home runs, four triples,21 doubles, 45 RBIs and 41 runs.

Both are at the club's TigerTown complex in Lakeland.