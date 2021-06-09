Watch
Casey Mize to start for Tigers against Flexen, Mariners

Carlos Osorio/AP
Detroit Tigers' Casey Mize plays during a baseball game, Friday, May 28, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Posted at 4:39 PM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 16:39:09-04

Seattle Mariners (30-32, third in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (25-35, fourth in the AL Central)
Detroit; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Chris Flexen (5-3, 4.70 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Tigers: Casey Mize (3-4, 3.34 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -129, Mariners +111; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners travel to play the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.

The Tigers are 14-15 on their home turf. Detroit has slugged .367 this season. Jonathan Schoop leads the team with a .421 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits and nine home runs.

The Mariners are 13-18 on the road. Seattle’s team on-base percentage of .283 is last in the American League. J.P. Crawford leads the team with an OBP of .338.

The Tigers won the last meeting 5-3. Matthew Boyd earned his third victory and Eric Haase went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Detroit. Marco Gonzales registered his fourth loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Schoop leads the Tigers with 27 RBIs and is batting .252.

Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 14 home runs and has 38 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .232 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Mariners: 5-5, .234 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Erasmo Ramirez: (right pectoralis), Michael Fulmer: (shoulder), Victor Reyes: (intercostal strain), Wilson Ramos: (spine), Grayson Greiner: (left hamstring).

Mariners: Will Vest: (health protocols), Casey Sadler: (shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: (undisclosed), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip), Dylan Moore: (left calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
