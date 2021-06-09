Casey Mize to start for Tigers against Flexen, Mariners

Seattle Mariners (30-32, third in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (25-35, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Chris Flexen (5-3, 4.70 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Tigers: Casey Mize (3-4, 3.34 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -129, Mariners +111; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners travel to play the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.

The Tigers are 14-15 on their home turf. Detroit has slugged .367 this season. Jonathan Schoop leads the team with a .421 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits and nine home runs.

The Mariners are 13-18 on the road. Seattle’s team on-base percentage of .283 is last in the American League. J.P. Crawford leads the team with an OBP of .338.

The Tigers won the last meeting 5-3. Matthew Boyd earned his third victory and Eric Haase went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Detroit. Marco Gonzales registered his fourth loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Schoop leads the Tigers with 27 RBIs and is batting .252.

Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 14 home runs and has 38 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .232 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Mariners: 5-5, .234 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Erasmo Ramirez: (right pectoralis), Michael Fulmer: (shoulder), Victor Reyes: (intercostal strain), Wilson Ramos: (spine), Grayson Greiner: (left hamstring).

Mariners: Will Vest: (health protocols), Casey Sadler: (shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: (undisclosed), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip), Dylan Moore: (left calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.