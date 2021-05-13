Watch
Casey Mize, Tigers host Royals, who have lost nine straight

Charles Krupa/AP
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Casey Mize delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Posted at 10:08 PM, May 12, 2021
Kansas City Royals (16-18, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (11-24, fifth in the AL Central)
Detroit; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Danny Duffy (4-2, 1.26 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 40 strikeouts) Tigers: Casey Mize (1-3, 4.41 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City enters the game as losers of their last nine games.

The Tigers are 6-13 against opponents from the AL Central. Detroit has a collective on-base percentage of .282, last in the American League. Robbie Grossman leads the team with a mark of .377.

The Royals are 7-12 against opponents from the AL Central. Kansas City has hit 32 home runs as a team this season. Salvador Perez leads the club with seven, averaging one every 19.1 at-bats.

The Tigers won the last meeting 8-7. Gregory Soto earned his third victory and Grossman went 2-for-5 with a triple and five RBIs for Detroit. Scott Barlow registered his first loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grossman leads the Tigers with 16 RBIs and is batting .233.

Perez leads the Royals with 36 hits and has 18 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .243 batting average, 6.61 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Royals: 1-9, .243 batting average, 6.50 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Erasmo Ramirez: (right pectoralis), Derek Holland: (left shoulder), Wilson Ramos: (lumbar spine strain), Grayson Greiner: (hamstring).

Royals: Kyle Zimmer: (left trap), Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Jesse Hahn: (right shoulder), Adalberto Mondesi: (right oblique strain), Cam Gallagher: (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
