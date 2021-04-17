Watch
Casey Mize scheduled to start for Tigers at Athletics

Michael Wyke/AP
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Casey Mize, left, and catcher Grayson Greiner, right, confer on the mound during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Monday, April 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Posted at 6:30 PM, Apr 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-17 18:30:03-04

Detroit Tigers (6-8) vs. Oakland Athletics (7-7)
Oakland, California; Saturday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (1-0, .82 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) Athletics: Cole Irvin (0-2, 7.45 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 5 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -143, Tigers +124; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers visit the Oakland Athletics on Saturday.

The Athletics went 22-10 at home in 2020. Oakland batted .225 as a team last season and hit 71 total home runs.

The Tigers finished 11-20 in road games in 2020. Detroit hit .245 as a team last year while averaging 7.7 hits per game.

The teams meet for the third time this year. Oakland leads the season series 2-0.

INJURIES: Athletics: Burch Smith: (groin), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Reymin Guduan: (thumb), Mike Fiers: (right hip), Chad Pinder: (knee).

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (covid-19 protocol), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Nomar Mazara: (undisclosed), Miguel Cabrera: (left biceps).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
