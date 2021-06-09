Watch
Casey Mize interview: Tigers young pitcher building success, showing star power

Ben Fidelman
Casey Mize Brad Galli Ramon Rosario
Posted at 4:46 PM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 16:46:06-04

DETROIT — Casey Mize is putting together quality starts, matched up against other teams' best pitchers. He knows how important the young Tigers pitching staff is to the team's future.

"Starting pitching is going to be huge for us going forward. It's already starting to show right now," he told Brad Galli.

