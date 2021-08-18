2022 MLB spring training exhibition schedule starts February 25

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s spring training exhibition schedule will start on Feb. 25, when the Boston Red Sox play Northeastern University, the Detroit Tigers meet Southeastern and the Minnesota Twins face the University of Minnesota.
All 30 teams are scheduled to play the following day, when the Grapefruit League schedule starts in Florida and the Cactus League in Arizona, the commissioner’s office said Wednesday.
There will be a limited spring training schedule on March 28 and 29, ahead of opening day on March 31.
DETROIT 2022 SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE
Feb. 25 - vs. Southeastern University
Feb. 26 - vs. Nationals
Feb. 27 - at Pirates (SS)
Feb. 28 - vs. Braves
Mar. 1 - SS at Phillies, SS at Blue Jays
Mar. 2 - vs. Pirates
Mar. 3 - at Cardinals
Mar. 4 - at Nationals
Mar. 5 - vs. Blue Jays
Mar. 6 - vs. Cardinals
Mar. 7 - at Rays
Mar. 8 - vs. Phillies (SS)
Mar. 9 - SS at Blue Jays (SS), SS at Orioles (SS)
Mar. 10 - vs. Rays
Mar. 11 - at Yankees
Mar. 12 - vs. Blue Jays
Mar. 13 - at Red Sox
Mar. 14 - at Twins
Mar. 15 - vs. Yankees
Mar. 16 - Off Day
Mar. 17 - vs. Blue Jays (SS)
Mar. 18 - vs. Phillies
Mar. 19 - at Orioles
Mar. 20 - vs. Pirates (SS)
Mar. 21 - at Yankees
Mar. 22 - vs. Orioles
Mar. 23 - SS at Braves, SS at Phillies
Mar. 24 - vs. Twins
Mar. 25 - vs. Red Sox
Mar. 26 - at Pirates
Mar. 27 - vs. Yankees
Mar. 28 - vs. Rays