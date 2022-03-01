MLB, players extend deadline to save Opening Day to 5 p.m. Tuesday

(WXYZ) — Major League Baseball and players have extended the deadline to save Opening Day with negotiations expected to continue on Tuesday.

According to Jon Heyman, the league and the players extended the deadline to 5 p.m. Tuesday, and he reports that the union believes owners want to get a deal done now.

Late Monday night, Heyman tweeted that the current plan was to stay in the stadium and talk until a deal was done. Around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, he said they were calling it a night with plans to talk Tuesday.

Commissioner Rob Manfred and top deputy Dan Halem had been meeting with players to end the lockout and keep a 162-game schedule.

It was the eighth straight day of talks at the vacant spring training home of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals.

The lockout is now in its 90th day. MLB has not fixed an exact time to the deadline, which leads to the possibility of bargaining sessions stretching into the wee hours if both sides see a deal within reach.

