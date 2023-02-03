Mike Nolan hired as new coach for Michigan Panthers ahead of Ford Field debut

The USFL has hired veteran NFL coach Mike Nolan to be the new head coach of the Michigan Panthers.

The league made the announcement on Friday and said that former head coach Jeff Fisher is stepping down for personal reasons.

Nolan, 63, was the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2005-2008 and had different coaching roles for 11 NFL franchises.

The announcement comes on the heels of an announcement last week where the USFL said Detroit would be a host city and both the Panthers and Philadelphia Stars.

“I am very excited to join the USFL and the Michigan Panthers,” said Nolan. “Playing great football and competing at a high level is what the Panthers are going to be about. It will take a loud and rabid fanbase to help us get there. I’ve experienced the passionate fans of Michigan and Detroit while coaching against the Lions, and I was always impressed. Our goal with the Panthers is to play with energy and pride for the entire state we represent. I want our fans to be proud to root for the Panthers.”

The first USFL game at Ford Field will be held on April 30