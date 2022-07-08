(WXYZ) — Detroit Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera has been chosen as one of two legendary hitters who will be celebrated and play in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game.

Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Friday that Cabrera and St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols will play in the game.

Pujols and Cabrera are just two of three players in MLB History to have 3,000 hits, 500 home runs and 600 doubles. The other player was Hank Aaron.

“I am delighted that Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera have agreed to participate in the All-Star Game. Albert and Miguel are two of the most accomplished players of their generation. They have also represented the baseball traditions of the Dominican Republic and Venezuela with excellence for the last two decades. Albert and Miguel are two all-time greats whose achievements warrant this special recognition," Manfred said in a statement.

Pujols is in his final season of a 22-year career, and this will be his 11th All-Star selection.

Cabrera made history this year as he became the 33rd player in MLB history to reach 3,000 hits.

The All-Star Game will take place on Monday, July 18 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.